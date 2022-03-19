JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCBD) – The Coast Guard on Friday rescued a 48-year-old man after his 17-foot boat overturned just outside of Ponce Inlet in Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified of an SOS message around 11 p.m. Friday through an emergency radio beacon. The alert was sent from the man’s EPRIB along with his location.

USCG crews from Station Ponce de Leon rescued the man from the water and brought him back to the station.

“This case demonstrates how a registered EPIRB is a lifesaving piece of equipment,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Dautzenburg, Station Ponce de Leon.” It’s important for mariners to keep their life-saving equipment in good working order because it will save a life.”

Sector Jacksonville is transmitting a broadcast notifying mariners around the capsized boat as a navigation hazard.

USCG reported no injuries from the incident.