COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.
According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.
Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.
Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with an alleged gunshot wound to the foot.
He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.