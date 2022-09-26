COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with an alleged gunshot wound to the foot.

He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.