Man dies after dirt bike crash in Mt. Pleasant, deputies investigating

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a deadly dirt bike crash that happened Saturday evening in Mt. Pleasant.

According to CCSO, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the area of 1514 Macoma Drive after receiving a report of a crash involving a dirt bike.

Deputies say that the male operator suffered serious injuries after falling off the bike.

He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

CCSO is investigating.