NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man shot to death Monday in North Charleston was identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Darion Jamal Johnson, 22, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the Liberty Mall Shopping Center on Rivers Avenue, just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson was found lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Officials said the shooting happened in front of the H&L Super Market.

The suspect is still at large.

NCPD is investigating.