West Ashley, SC – Friday the Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man hit and killed by a driver on Glenn McConnell Parkway.

According to the media release, Jonathan Marshall, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died at the Medical University of South Carolina on 12/12/2019 as a result of injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on Glenn McConnell Parkway earlier in the evening on the same day.

The Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency.