Man out on bond for attempted murder arrested on another attempted murder charge

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Raynard Ballen II (30) of Cordova has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

OCSO notes that Ballen was out on a $45,000 surety bond for a March 2019 attempted murder when the following events occurred.

According to OCSO, on December 28, 2019, Ballen shot his cousin in the leg and stole his car after “stating something about taking care of his family.”

During a bond hearing this Tuesday, OCSO reports that bond was denied and deferred to a circuit court judge.