LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities say a man wanted for attempted murder is now in custody.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Byron Watkins was on the run near the North Carolina/South Carolina line Thursday night.

Deputies say Watkins is wanted by Monroe Police Department on multiple charges, including first degree murder.

Watkins was considered armed and dangerous. He was taken into custody in Lexington County Friday morning.