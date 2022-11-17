NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston.

Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.

Logan is described to be 5’10” in height, weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 740-2859 or email ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org.