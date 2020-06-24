Mask mandate to be discussed in Mount Pleasant after COVID-19 trends come in

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) – Tuesday night, Mayor Will Haynie of Mount Pleasant tweeted out that he asked the town’s emergency coordinator to compile a data analysis for trends in the area and will consider a mask requirement.

On Wednesday, Mayor Haynie said a proposal to Town Council would only come after trend data is released of the town’s COVID-19 rate. If he does choose to give a proposal, it would be very similar to that of Greenville’s mandate. The mayor said that wearing masks will help schools have a shot at being open in August and keeping businesses open now.

The object here is that everybody here has paid a big price with the stay at home and the closings of non-essential businesses and all that and we have paid too much of a price to now have thing put in jeopardy because the one thing I want everyone to realize is when you in the news, you see these restaurants and businesses closing down. It’s not from the government closing down businesses right now, it’s the virus. Will Haynie, Mayor of Mount Pleasant

As for the legality of requiring masks to be worn—Mayor Haynie said they’re looking into it

My reply to that that was pointed out to me by my constituent is we require you to wear shirts in restaurants, we require you to wear shoes in restaurants, we require you wear a hair net if you’re preparing food at a deli or a restaurant. We tell you what to wear in those circumstances. We don’t allow you to smoke in restaurants—and I remember when that first came out 20 something years ago and people said oh you’ll never be able to enforce it around everybody. When’s the last time you saw somebody smoking inside a restaurant? Will Haynie, Mayor of Mount Pleasant

The mayor stressed that the decision will only come after data trends specific to Mount Pleasant are presented, but he is confident in his stance for wearing a mask in public.

There’s a lot of social media epidemiology experts—and I’m hearing from them that I don’t know what I’m talking about and masks don’t work and all that but the DHEC, the South Carolina Hospital Association, the South Carolina Medical Association and the South Carolina Office of Rural Health all endorse the wearing of masks. Will Haynie, Mayor of Mount Pleasant

As for when this proposal will go in front of town council—Mayor Haynie told News 2 it will definitely be before their July meeting. The City of Charleston is also looking to implement a similar face covering requirement. They’ll be discussing that possibility on Thursday.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.