Meeting Street Inn plans on staying open during the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Eliza Limehouse stated “once it gets bad you can’t get back over the bridge.” Officials want to keep it up for First Responders, Nurses, Doctors at a local hospital, cause once it gets bad you can’t get back over that bridge.”

Limehouse stated that the building is from the 1800s and is able to withstand situations like hurricanes, “We like to keep it open for all hurricanes because people need shelter.”