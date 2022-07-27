COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mega Millions® jackpot grows again, and for the third time in 20 years, surpassing $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing.

After no winners from Tuesday night’s drawing, Mega Millions® players now have a shot at winning $1.025 billion after the jackpot amount increased by $170 million.

The winner can also choose to take a one-time, lump-sum payment amounting in $602.5 million.

The last record Mega Millions® jackpot won by a South Carolina player was $1.537 billion in October 2018, being the world’s largest lottery prize won on a single ticket, officials say.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.