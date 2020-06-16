Memorial blood drive honors the Charleston 9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week brings not only the fifth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel massacre, but the thirteenth anniversary of the Sofa Super Store fire where nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives.

This Thursday, the 13th annual memorial blood drive will be held to honor the Charleston 9.

The event is organized by Jim Morrell, a former firefighter with the City of Goose Creek. He was on duty the day of the fire.

“I started getting phone calls about the number of deaths and who the personnel were,” said Morrell. “Two of the guys I knew really, really well.”

Morrell wanted to find a way to honor the nine firefighters after they lost their lives trying to save another.

“They were in there trying to find this person to get him out and save his life and so I’m thinking, what better way to continue life-saving efforts than to hold a blood drive in their honor.” Jim Morrell

As a sales associate in the sporting goods department at the Goose Creek Walmart, Morrell went to his store manager to ask to do a blood drive.

“He said ‘get it done’,” said Morrell.

Usually, the drive takes place in the American Red Cross blood mobile outside the Walmart, but due to COVID-19, the location is now at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek from noon to six p.m.

This way, donors can be spread out.

Also because of COVID-19, the need for blood donations right now, the Red Cross says, is urgent.

“So since COVID began in March, we have here just in South Carolina alone lost 10,000 units of blood,” said Kate Lilly, an account manager for the American Red Cross.

Also due to coronavirus, the Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID antibodies.

The antibody test is not the same as a COVID-19 swab test.

“What this test does is tells you whether or not you may have been exposed to the virus,” said Lilly.

Antibody test results will be available in seven to ten days. To find your confidential results, you can either log on at RedCrossBlood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App and log on there.

In addition to the antibody test, all donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for the drive at RedCrossBlood.org using the sponsor code ‘WalmartGC.’

Jim Morrell wants donors to remember the reason for the event.

“Think about those guys this week and think about their families,” said Morrell. “If you can’t give blood, go visit the site. If you can, come out and donate blood.”