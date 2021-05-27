Memorial Day weekend kicks off South Carolina Highway Patrol’s 100 Deadly Days of Summer

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – Memorial Day Weekend is here, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) believes the roadways and highways will be packed. This assumption comes as they said this is the first official summer holiday since COVID-19 restrictions have let up across the state.

State Troopers stated on Thursday that vigilance will be needed with the additional traffic as their 100 Deadly Days of Summer campaign begins this weekend and will continue through Labor Day Weekend.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said as more head to the beaches and lakes, the uncertainty grows on the roadways. He went on to note that the 100 Deadly Days of Summer comes as, “unfortunately, we see an increase in traffic fatalities as well, so what we are doing is asking people to take their time, slow down, do the speed limit and just be safe on the roadways.”

To increase safety, Trooper Pye said that nearly every Highway Patrol Officer will be out this weekend, but even more, checkpoints will be in place to target drunk drivers.

He said that oftentimes, people don’t think about who is going to drive until it’s too late. Trooper Pye explained that if residents simply just plan ahead and make the right decision, they can “prevent something from affecting the rest of your life or ending your own life”

The checkpoints, according to SCHP, are integral for keeping the community safe and are for more than just those consuming and getting behind the wheel.

They explained that they often also check to ensure children are restrained properly, whether that is buckled in their safety seat or their seat belt.

The biggest safety tip the South Carolina Highway Patrol has for the community is to have patience when on the roadways. Trooper Pye said, “We need to understand that the same thing that you are doing, everybody else is doing. Going to the beach or going to the lake, so just take your time and leave a little bit earlier if you need to and we want to make sure that you get there and get home safely.”

Trooper Pye said even more than simply protecting yourself and loved ones while on the roadway, you can also be proactive by checking your tire pressure, oil, signals, the fuel level in your gas tank, and phone battery life. He said these are items many forget to check until it’s too late.

If you do end up stranded or in trouble, SCHP said to simply dial * HP.