CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will return to Charleston on July 14.

Step inside the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel and experience Michelangelo’s work reproduced as internally lit prints this Summer at Charleston’s Festival Hall.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you’re transformed into a completely different world,” Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment and exhibition producer, said.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has toured New York City, London, Shanghai, Toronto, Chicago, Berlin, and Vienna.

In July 2019, the art exhibit saw a sold-out opening weekend in Charleston.

Organizers are urging the Lowcountry to book their tickets to the 2023 exhibit now.

“This exhibition will allow Charleston residents and visitors from around the region an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up close – at an affordable price. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience,” Biallas said.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$19.40 for adults ages 18+

$13 for children ages 4-17

$15.10 for senior citizens ages 65+, students, and military

Specialty pricing for families and groups is available



The exhibit is open Thursdays through Sundays from July 14 to October 1.

Tickets can be purchased online at chapelsistine.com/exhibits/charleston.