Midway Fire Rescue searching for missing boaters

MIDWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Midway Fire Rescue is searching for a missing sail boat with two aboard.

According to Midway Fire Rescue’s Division Chief Mark Nugent, two adult boaters have been missing since around 5:30 p.m. after departing from the North Inlet inside the Debordieu Subdivion. The depart began searching for the boaters shortly after 7:50 p.m.

According to Nugent, emergency crews just made contact with the missing boaters through a thermal imaging feature. Officials say they believe the boaters are alive.

Midway Fire Rescue are out with Georgetown County Sheriffs Department and the United States Coast Guard for a missing sail boat with two aboard. Posted by Midway Fire Rescue on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Details are still coming in. Check back for updates.