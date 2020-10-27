Mike Pence making 2 more campaign stops in North Carolina

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a keynote address during Access Intelligence’s Satellite 2019 Conference and Exhibition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center May 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. A marketing, events and business intelligence company that serves the energy, chemical, defense, cable, aviation, satellite, healthcare and media industries, Access Intelligence hosted the conference with the theme, ‘The Business of Meaningful Connections.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making his second and third campaign stops in North Carolina in three days for President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Pence is scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening. He’ll be in Greenville, South Carolina, for an event in between.

Pence remains on the campaign trail after his chief of staff and other close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence tested negative and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel. That included a campaign stop in Kinston on Sunday.