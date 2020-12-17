Modern Trousseau Charleston ventures forward amid wedding industry hit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – King Street businesses are continuing to keep up with the pandemic, and with the industry of weddings being hit the hardest this year, one shop is doing what they can to keep brides hopeful.

In a year of uncertainty, foot traffic has lessened on King Street as a whole. Olivia Gilberston, a bridal stylist at Modern Trousseau, said a lot of brides have been unsure as to when their wedding is going to be and some are simply deciding to elope.

Though it has slowed down, Gilbertson said they were able to turn their King Street staple shop into a more intimate experience for the bride to be and her entourage.

The way that we work is that we want every bride to feel special. So we only have one bride in the store at a time. Of course people are welcome to walk in off the street, if we don’t have an appointment, we would love to work with them. Olivia Gilberston, Modern Trousseau

As for the shop’s COVID procedure, every person that comes in is asked to wear a mask and apply hand sanitizer right away. Additionally, they are limiting the bride to bringing only 2 other people.

With budgets also lower due to the pandemic, the shop has multiple rows of dresses $1,500 and under for their sample sale. With each dress created and handsewn in the Connecticut and overseen by designer Callie Tein, there’s no dress shortage for them.

We are not having to wait for dress shipments from overseas, everything is here in the u.s. we do have a very quick turnaround time. You know if a bride needs a dress within a week, that’s something that we can do. Olivia Gilberston, Modern Trousseau

Gilberston said they plan to continue running their sample sale until the end of this month.

For more on Modern Trousseau in Charleston, click here.

For a virtual appointment, you can email them at charleston@moderntrousseau.com