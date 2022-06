NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is causing delays for motorists on I-26.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 205.

This is the US-78/University Boulevard interchange.

The crash caused the right lane to be shut down.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews on scene.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.