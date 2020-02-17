MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for February 17th

DIGITAL FIRST STUDIO (WCBD) – A brief morning rundown of the top news of the day locally, and globally.

Over 300 Americans are back on U.S. soil after being quarantined in Japan while on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. Japanese officials confirming an additional 99 cases of the Coronavirus on board the docked ship, bringing the total count of infected to 454.

A domestic violence suspect shot by a Charleston County deputy is still in jail this morning. 23-year-old Albert Scott is being held for violating probation and parole in Dorchester County.

An Ohio man is facing charges in the Lowcountry after authorities say he shot an air gun at a home and vehicles in Summerville. 26-year-old Tanner Diehl faces malicious damage and assault and battery charges.

The field study begins today for the Lowcountry rapid transit project, data collected will be used to figure out an alternative for the system that will connect Charleston and Summerville.

Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is hosting a forum today on mass transit needs in the Lowcountry. It goes from 11:30 to 1 at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston.

Dr. Jill Biden will be in the are today, kicking off the return of the “soul of the nation bus tour” in South Carolina. Dr. Biden will attend an Educators for Biden event in North Charleston, and a house party in Mount Pleasant.

