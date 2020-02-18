MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for February 18th, 2020

DIGITAL FIRST STUDIO (WCBD) – A brief morning rundown of the top news of the day in the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina.

A house fire is under investigation in Cross. Authorities say the homeowner found the kitchen on fire when they arrived home Monday night. The Fire Chief believes it was an electrical fire.

Autopsy results are expected to be released today for Faye Swetlik. The six-year-old girl was found dead Thursday, three days after her disappearance. Investigators believe her death is connected to her neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor.

Overnight the Boy Scouts of America announced they have filed for bankruptcy protection. This comes as they aim to work out a compensation plan for abuse victims that additionally allows the organization to carry on.

The city of North Charleston is asking for your input on its ten year comprehensive plan called “Prime” North Charleston. You can weigh in during an open house from 5 to 7 tonight at the North Charleston Transit Center.

Replacing Folly Gras is a Mardi Gras celebration on folly beach which will go from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday on Center Street. The city decided to cancel the official event after authorities made more than two dozen arrests last year.

The 2020 Official South Carolina Ambassador for Tourism has been announced as three time Grammy winner and Lowcountry native, Darius Rucker. Rucker will work with parks, recreation, and tourism to promote the Palmetto State.

An emergency railroad crossing closure starts at 9 tomorrow morning on Bushy Park Road in Berkeley county. A marked detour will be visible and the closure is expected to end by 5 Thursday afternoon.

