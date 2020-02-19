MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for February 19th, 2020

DIGITAL FIRST STUDIO (WCBD) – A brief morning rundown of the top news of the day in the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina.

Berkeley County deputies are looking for 16 year old Jabari Richardson. He was last seen on Brokinrich Road Tuesday afternoon only wearing a red t-shirt and socks. Authorities say Richardson may be disoriented after a crash.

A shooting on Rutledge Ave on Tuesday night around 7:30 lead medics to take a man to the hospital. The Charleston Police are continuing to investigate.

Boeing says it fixed a production issue after finding debris in fuel tanks of their 737 Max Jets built in the past year. There are still concerns of debris left in other finished planes, including the 787 Dream-liner built exclusively in North Charleston.

The suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland must now wear a GPS monitor for at least 90 days. This after a judge set bond at $25,000 Tuesday from unsealed new indictments.

John Tindal named the new superintendent for Colleton County School District. He takes over the position Monday as he replaces Dr. Franklin Foster, who resigned earlier this month.

Dorchester District 2 is considering changing attendance lines next school year to address overcrowding. You can weigh in on the options starting at 6 p.m. tonight at Fort Dorchester Elementary School.

A Charleston City Councilman is hosting a conversation with police today. Focusing on crime and safety in his district at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Charter for Math and Science.

A request to reconsider a proposal for a new hotel in downtown Charleston has been denied. A developer pushed to create a 725 room hotel on Mary Street, but to do so the city would have to change the property from office to hotel use.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.