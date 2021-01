In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 photo, baskets of fresh vegetables is displayed at the Hungry Harvest reduced-cost produce market at the YMCA of Frederick County’s teaching kitchen in Frederick, Md. (Dan Gross/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mother Emanuel AME Church on Friday will host a fresh produce and food distribution event.

Anyone in need is welcome; there are no income or zip code requirements.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Participants are asked to enter on Elizabeth Street and exit on Meeting Street.