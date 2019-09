WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist who led Charleston County deputies on a chase is listed in “serious” condition after that chases ended in a crash.

Deputies chased the suspect, who they said was recklessly driving a motorcycle, collided with a vehicle on Highway 17 near Carolina Bay around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

Highway 17 was partially blocked for some time until investigators were able to clear the scene.