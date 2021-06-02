Mount Pleasant hotel hosting weekly ‘Yappy Hour’ to support local shelter

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hotel Indigo is rolling out new events and specials in support of the Charleston Animal Society.

The pet-friendly hotel, located in Mount Pleasant, is hosting ‘Yappy Hours’ weekly for local residents and hotel guests.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, dogs and their owners can socialize and enjoy both human and dog approved treats.

Drink specials — including a signature drink — will be available for the humans. A special Dog Menu, only available during ‘Yappy Hour’, includes items like a chicken and rice bowl and a burger bite plate.

Proceeds from the sale of each signature drink and Dog Menu purchase will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

Additionally, Hotel Indigo now gives guests the option to purchase “Very Important Pooch” (VIP) welcome kits as part of their stay.

The kits include a hiking pack, water bowl, fetch toy, blanket, and map of all the pet-friendly parks in Charleston. The sale of the kits will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.