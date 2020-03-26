Mount Pleasant Mayor discusses Friday’s Town Council agenda, favors stay at home order

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie took to Facebook to share what is on the agenda for Friday’s Town Council meeting, and voice his support for a stay at home order.

Mayor Haynie expressed some serious concern about the Town Council’s agenda, which includes a section suggesting requiring the Council to approve proclamations by the Mayor.

Mayor Haynie said that the entire point of a proclamation, and the Mayor’s right to make one, is to get things done quickly in a state of emergency to protect the public. He said that he welcomes and wants Council’s approval, but “emergency provisions exist for a reason” and changing them shouldn’t be done in the midst of an emergency.

In regards to further actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Haynie said that he supports a two week stay at home order for the town of Mount Pleasant, because two weeks of strict rules now is better than dragging out less severe restrictions for a longer period of time.

Mayor Haynie referenced the three municipalities surrounding Mount Pleasant (Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and Daniel Island) that have enacted strict measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said that the Town of Mount Pleasant should do the same to ensure the health and welfare of citizens.