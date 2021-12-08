Mount Pleasant residents concerned about commercial development plans across from Moultrie Middle School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A controversial commercial development proposal that would’ve put development right across from a Lowcountry middle school, failed at the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Design and Review Board meeting.

Frustrated parents and homeowners in the area say they were fighting the proposed development because they feel there is a lack of safety in the project. During the December 8 meeting, the board voted unanimously to deny the development from building.

“As a parent, it’s not something you want built,” says Nick Payne, who lives on Rose Lane which is right behind the commercial space.

The proposed three-story building would have been on the corner of Simmons Street and Coleman Boulevard. Residents like Payne say, he is worried about safety concerns of the project as kids walk to and from Moultrie Middle School.

“There is no entry and exit provided on Coleman, only on Simmons. The fact of the matter is most of the people that are traveling are going to be using Coleman to get here,” Payne says.

Businesses owners in the area say they are not worried about the development being in front of her business, they are more worried about the congestion of traffic,

“I feel that this building is too close to the road and too large in scale with not enough parking,” says Haley Holzworth, Owner Hermosa Jewelry in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says he’s been listening to concerns from residents and wants the safest option.

“I want our citizens to know what their rights are and make their appeals available to the board,” says Mayor Haynie.

Residents say they want to see Mount Pleasant grow in the best way possible for the community.

“One of the reasons you live in in the Old Village is to be able to open the front door for your kids to play. With this development, that is not going to be possible,” says Payne.

Project managers are allowed to resubmit with substantial changes to present again to the Design and Review Board in January.