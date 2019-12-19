Mount Pleasant shelter opens doors to locals tonight and tomorrow

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Tonight, a local church is giving shelter to several locals and tomorrow they will once again provide food and a warm place to sleep to those in need.
From 7pm to 7 am the Hibben United Methodist Church shelter will open its doors.
When they first started up seven years ago they had four or so people.
Today they have up to 85 people come to the shelter.
They house both men and women and always find room for new guests.
One former guest tells news 2 that he now volunteers at the shelter he was once living at.
“I might not be there now but I’m still there and there’s still people like me. Just send that hand back because you’ll spot you in a minute it doesn’t take much especially when you’ve been amongst it and you’ve been there, and you’ve been through all those times,” Jerome Monroe, a Shelter Volunteer.
The Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will be open tonight from 7 pm to 7 am.
The address is 1444 remount road in North Charleston.