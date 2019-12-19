Mount Pleasant shelter opens doors to locals tonight and tomorrow

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Tonight, a local church is giving shelter to several locals and tomorrow they will once again provide food and a warm place to sleep to those in need. ​

From 7pm to 7 am the Hibben United Methodist Church shelter will open its doors​.

When they first started up seven years ago they had four or so people​.

Today they have up to 85 people come to the shelter​.

They house both men and women and always find room for new guests. ​

One former guest tells news 2 that he now volunteers at the shelter he was once living at.​

“I might not be there now but I’m still there and there’s still people like me. Just send that hand back because you’ll spot you in a minute it doesn’t take much especially when you’ve been amongst it and you’ve been there, and you’ve been through all those times​,” Jerome Monroe, a Shelter Volunteer.

The Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will be open tonight from 7 pm to 7 am. ​

The address is 1444 remount road in North Charleston.