Mount Pleasant to host Essential Farm Goods Market

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market season postponed until further notice, the town has come up with a different way to give people access to farm fresh veggies and support local farmers.

The Essential Farm Goods Market is a paired down, safety-conscious alternative set to open on April 14. It will offer only farm-fresh goods, unlike the traditional market, which offers crafts, premade foods, etc.

Market manager, Tracy Richter, said that the market “will not be a place for social gatherings, but rather a place to purchase farm-fresh items and support your local farmers.” Patrons are encouraged to pre-order and pre-pay if possible, so that the number of people at the market can be kept low.

Richter said that they have “implemented extraordinary safety measures to keep our vendors and customers safe.”

The market will be held every Tuesday from 1:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard.

The following vendors will be participating: