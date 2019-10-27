Mount Pleasant Waterworks: Tips on avoiding a high water bill

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- High water bills have been a topic of discussion in the Mount Pleasant area over the last few months.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks held a “Waterwise Workshop” to try and address resident concern and answer the question: Why is my water bill so high?

“There’s not been widespread interest in water bills until this summer when it was extremely dry, and extremely hot,” says General Manager Clay Duffie, “folks watered a lot more this year then they did last year.”

A spike in consumption doesn’t necessarily mean that a household actually used that amount of water. That reading could be due to a leak, which is one of the most common reasons for a high water bill.

“Folks sometimes go into the excessive use charge and don’t realize it…that they’re using that much water. So the bills go up exponentially when they go into excessive use,” says Duffie.

You can easily check for leaky faucets; however, toilets are a sneakier leak. Mount Pleasant Waterworks recommends “dye testing” your toilet to check for a leak.

All you have to do is place a few drops of food coloring in the tank of the toilet and wait about 20-30 minutes. If you see any color seeping into the bowl, there’s probably a leak in the toilet.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks offers an alarm system that will notify the customer if abnormal water consumption is taking place.

Mercedes Papaharis is a resident of Mount Pleasant who experienced a high water bill. “They have a 24 hour alarm system so if my water use exceeds my normal pattern I’ll be contacted. Which is helpful.” she says.

While today’s workshop offered one-on-one assistance, you can still visit the Mount Pleasant Waterworks website to put in a request to have your meter re-read or checked for accuracy.