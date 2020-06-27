Mt. Pleasant mask mandate vote postponed

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An emergency Mt. Pleasant town council meeting was postponed until further notice because not every council member could attend and the matter at hand is one that Mayor Will Haynie says requires each and every member’s opinion.

The main item on today’s rescheduled agenda was a vote on a mandatory mask ordinance for the town of Mt. Pleasant.

Mayor Will Haynie is on board with the mandate despite Governor McMasters doubts on the enforcement of such an ordinance.

The idea arose after cities across the state, like Greenville, Columbia and Charleston implemented mask mandates, but according to Mayor Haynie, not every council member is on board with the idea like he is.

In a news conference today, the Mayor cited some startling South Carolina Coronavirus statistics.

“These are not numbers that we need to be proud of so what can we do? The most simple thing is to require masks,” said Haynie.

He cited a local health expert, Dr. David Cole, the president of MUSC, during the news conference saying: “Dr. Cole has mentioned that masks are the first, best, obvious step because it does not slow down business.”

Governor Henry McMaster, a big proponent of keeping the state and its businesses open, disagrees with the idea of a mask mandate for the state as a whole.

“It is ineffective,” said Governor McMaster. “It is impractical to have a mandate that everyone wear a mask because it is not enforceable.”

However, he does say that cities and towns do have the authority to implement mandates and encourages all South Carolinian’s to wear masks regardless of ordinances.

Mayor Haynie thinks a mask mandate is enforceable.

“Well let me ask you this,” said Haynie. “When was the last time you saw somebody smoking inside a restaurant? When is the last time you saw someone with no shirt and no shoes being served inside a restaurant? If it’s the law of the land, people will comply.”

Another emergency council meeting will be scheduled, potentially as soon as Monday, June 29th.

The Mayor hopes to hear from leaders in education, industry, and the medical field at the meeting and hopes his council members will make, what he believes, is the right choice for the town.