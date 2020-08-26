Mt. Pleasant mask ordinance could be expanded to include all retail locations

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All retail locations in Mt. Pleasant could soon be requiring masks as the town is considering expanding its face coverings ordinance.

Since July 1st, masks have been required inside all grocery stores, pharmacies, and town buildings/ facilities, but with the proposed expanded ordinance, every store, restaurant, and business would require masks or face coverings.

Mt. Pleasant mayor Will Haynie is behind the change.

“I don’t think there is a retail business that would be hurt by us expanding masks to all retail,” said the mayor. “But we know from the numbers, as we were told before we passed it the first time, that it would bring the numbers down and that’s the point is to bring the numbers down.”

According to updated COVID-19 numbers for the area, the current mask ordinance is working.

“Significant two-week decline for our zip code for Mt. Pleasant and a decline in the incident rate per hundred thousand in the region,” said Haynie.

Most restaurants and stores in town already require masks even though its not yet mandated by the town. One of those restaurants is Coleman Public House.

“So we ask that guests who enter our stores to please wear a mask,” said Zach Caldwell, the acting general manager for the restaurant. “We know that it’s not necessarily legally mandated but we feel that’s what’s best for our guests our staff and our community.”

Public House backs the ordinance because they want the law behind them.

“I think that a town-wide mandate would be very beneficial for ourselves and it would help us put an end to this terrible pandemic,” said Caldwell.

Since its an emergency ordinance, six votes are needed for it to pass instead of the traditional five. Town Council will vote on Tuesday, September 1st, just one day after the current mask ordinance is set to expire.