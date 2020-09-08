Mt. Pleasant town council to take another vote on mask ordinance

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant leaders will discuss whether or not to re-instate a mask mandate during their Tuesday night meeting. This, after council suspended the ordinance in a surprise vote last week.

The proposed ordinance, which can be read here, would require masks inside grocery stores, pharmacies, town buildings and indoor facilities. It’s very similar to the ordinance that expired on September 1st.

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says this is one of the most controversial subjects he’s seen in his time as mayor.

“There’s an outcry for masks and to have the force of law behind it and that’s where I stand,” said Haynie. He believes we should listen to the health experts.

“I don’t know any winning attitude that says because it’s working, let’s quit. So, because it’s working, let’s keep doing it,” said Haynie.

Councilmember Gary Santos is not anti-mask, but says he isn’t in favor of what he calls government overreach.

“I think people are responsible. They don’t want to get sick, they don’t want their kids sick and they don’t want to make anyone else sick. And I think they’re going to do the right thing,” said Santos, who is against another mask mandate. “Certainly if it starts to spike, we can turn around and put one on immediately.”

Regardless of whats decided in Mt .Pleasant, there’s a state executive order still in place that says people must wear masks in certain situations like in government buildings, entertainment venues, and employees at restaurants.

Private businesses also have a right to decide whether they will require masks inside their stores.

Dozens of people are expected to share their opinions at Tuesdays council meeting.