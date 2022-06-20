MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department has partnered with Doors to Freedom to raise money for survivors of sex trafficking.

MTPD’s Patrol Team 1 has set a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the Doors to Freedom HER Community Cares fundraiser by June 30.

Doors of Freedom provides a home, food, clothing, personal growth, life skills, vocational training, and academic education for sex traffic survivors ages 12 to 21.

Females between 12 to 21 years old are the largest age demographic affected by sex trafficking, according to Doors of Freedom.

The non-profit is currently the only home in the state that specifically benefits this age group.

The organization has one home that provides for 10 victims and is establishing a second home for an additional five victims.

According to the SC Department of Social Services, 236 children were identified as victims of human trafficking in 2021.

The HER Community Cares fundraiser established monetary a goal of $200,000 to raise before June 30.

Visit the MTPD fundraising page here.