Multiple drive-thru food distributions in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple drive-thru food distributions will take place Friday in Summerville.

NET INTERNATIONAL CHURCH

A free drive-thru food giveaway will take place at the Net International Church in Summerville at 2308 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483.

Volunteers will put the food in your truck in order to maintain social distance.

The drive-thru starts at 3:00 p.m. and will last until supplies are gone.

NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK

The National Action Network is hosting a drive-thru distribution at Redeemed Christian Church of God at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

You are asked to remain in your vehicles for both distributions.