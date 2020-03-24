MUSC and Ignis Health introduce new telehealth software platform

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Ignis Health have created a software program that serves as a universal framework for setting up telehealth services.

The Telehealth Service Implementation Model (TSIM) has been in development for several years, and the COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the release of the program.

TSIM is a “knowledge-sharing, project-management and customer relationship-management software platform…designed specifically for managing the complex deployment and operations of scalable and sustainable telehealth services.”

TSIM provides health systems with step-by-step guidance for developing and implementing telehealth services.

Shawn Valenta, MUSC’s Center for Telehealth administrator and co-founder of the program, said “it’s important that the health industry be able to turn to an evidence-based and scalable framework, built on years of research of application, in these unprecedented times.” Especially considering “health care providers need technology to meet an emerging public health need that requires physical social distancing.”