MUSC COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In an effort to keep the public informed regarding the COVID-19 crisis, MUSC will be providing updates to the media every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice. We will be breaking down the information in the reports and bringing it straight to you. The following is information provided in the first media update.

To date, MUSC has confirmed 42 COVID-19 cases:

The first was an MUSC team member, which was also the first confirmed case in Charleston.

Two inpatient cases

39 cases confirmed via collection sites

MUSC has conducted over 15,000 telehealth screenings and completed 1,066 COVID-19 tests. They have seen almost 3,000 patients at the West Ashley specimen collection site.

On Monday, March 23, MUSC began running tests in-house. They are currently running small batches of tests, but capacity is steadily increasing and is expected to reach 300 tests per day. MUSC expects this improvement to significantly decrease the amount of time patients wait to receive test results.

MUSC is making plans for a potential surge in the need for hospital beds. They will use a critical care space in the old Children’s Hospital, and possibly ICU space in the Ashley River Tower, which will give them approximately 100 extra beds.

Currently, the supply status at MUSC is ‘green,’ meaning they have what they need at the moment. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, MUSC anticipates a supply shortage. Therefore, they are asking the community to donate supplies “in preparation for patient surges.”

Click here for a full list of needed supplies, and directions on how to donate.