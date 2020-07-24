MUSC faces challenges with COVID-19 diagnostic testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As coronavirus case numbers spike across the state, MUSC is facing some challenges as staff members work to keep up with the demand.

Some of these challenges include a shortage in certain lab supplies and highly trained staff in addition to the sheer demand for the tests.

MUSC conducts on-site testing, but given the amount of people wanting to be tested, outside labs are also utilized.

When testing demand was low, it took around 21 hours to receive results from MUSC. Now, that number has crept up into the 30-hour range with outlying areas averaging 50 hours.

These numbers are still relatively low compared to other parts of the country.

MUSC testing staff are working non-stop to meet the demand, which is their primary goal.

“We’re testing at least 20%, maybe more, of tests in the state and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Dr. Danielle Scheurer, of MUSC. “We will literally do everything we possibly can to meet the demand for the greater good.”

On average, MUSC’s internal testing capacity is around 1600 tests a day.

Dr. Scheurer says everyone that works in the lab has a shared goal of fast turnaround times, good contact tracing, and flattening the curve.