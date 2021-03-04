MUSC Hollings Cancer Center hosting virtual discussion on vaccinating cancer patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is taking a closer look at the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to cancer patients.

Cancer patients are at high risk of COVID-19 complications and can start scheduling their vaccines Monday.

After a third vaccine has now been approved, health officials are encouraging all cancer patients to get the vaccine as it becomes available.

The virtual panel will offer recommendations and information for people currently undergoing cancer treatments, survivors and caregivers.

The event starts at 5 p.m. via Zoom or you can tune in on Facebook.

Many cancer patients have concerns when it comes to the vaccine, more specifically how the vaccine can impact their treatment.

“Patients are more vulnerable to COVID, meaning that if they contract the disease they tend to get sicker. So, we really felt like we wanted to move them maybe not to the front of the line, but up a little bit so that we protect them,” said Dr. David Mahvi, Chief of Oncology at MUSC. “We just feel like they’re a particularly vulnerable population.”

All cancer patients can now start making appointments for the vaccine on Monday, this comes after the state moves to Phase 1B.