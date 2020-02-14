MUSC Pet Therapy Dogs, Jazz and Murph tie the Leash

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A first for the MUSC Pet Therapy Dogs and St. Luke’s Cathedral, a Holy Muttramony ceremony.

From the groomswomen, to bridesmaids, and even a ring bearer, it was a pawty!

Today’s celebration of love between MUSC Pet Therapy Dogs Jazz and Murph was something Cathy Bennett, the MUSC Pet Therapy Coordinator has been working on for a while.

This woke me up in the middle of November and I just started with administration, of course St. Luke’s chapel and everybody I talked to just kind of joined in with the enthusiasm and we just kept going. Cathy Bennett, MUSC Pet Therapy Coordinator

Partnering with Charleston Animal Society, donations from today’s wedding will go to assist in offsetting costs that the Society takes on to heal the animals that come into their shelter.

I thought what a way to raise money to offset some of the cost from all that they’re doing so it had a purpose and then it was an opportunity to get people together just a smile on the most romantic year. Cathy Bennett, MUSC Pet Therapy Coordinator

Speaking of romance, News 2 caught up with the beautiful bride Jazz, and the woman who gave her away, her mother, Pamela Diehl about how the newlyweds first came together.

They’ve been buddies doing business stuff on the campus at the library and other things together for about two years and they’ve always shown an interest in each other. Pamela Diehl, Jazz’s Owner

Dressed in something borrowed, like her scrunchie garter, and new like her veil, Jazz was ready to have her fur-ever love with Murph.

Nothing much phases her and she wasn’t gonna be a runaway bride because she really doesn’t run, that would take way too much effort, but she really is just a sweet girl. Pamela Diehl, Jazz’s Owner

Diehl says they have yet to figure out a honeymoon, and although the two pups will not be living together, they will work on coordinating holidays.

