CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent ranking from U.S. News & World Report places the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine among elite institutions.

MUSC College of Medicine was ranked 56th in the publication’s list of Best Medical Schools: Research.

The ranking ties the institution with Georgetown University, and, independently, MUSC ranked No. 30 among public universities.

“This ranking is truly a testament to the dedication of our faculty, their leadership, and their desire to make discoveries that can change the lives of patients,” said MUSC executive vice president for Academic Affairs and provost Lisa Saladin, PT, Ph.D.

U.S. News & Report also placed MUSC in the following categories:

No. 6 – Most Graduates Practicing in Medically Underserved Areas

No. 39 – Cancer (Adult)

No. 14 – Ear, Nose, and Throat (Adult)

No. 17 – Gynecology (Adult)

In addition, MUSC was placed in the following in the report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll

No. 44 – Cancer

No. 12 – Cardiology and Heart Surgery

No. 42 – Pediatric Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

No. 30 – Pediatric Nephrology

“Research is at the core of what we do as an academic health sciences center, and we believe it is an important component of medical education,” Saladin said. “Our faculty, students, trainees, and staff are inspired to reach for the impossible every day, which is vitally important in a time where we’re more committed than ever to improving the health of all.”

More information on MUSC’s academic programs can be found here.