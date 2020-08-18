MUSC re-opens burn center, introduces cutting-edge technology

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County man is recovering well after an MUSC Health team performed the first reported successful minimally invasive skin graft on a burn in the U.S.

Tommy Porcha, 54, suffered deep second-degree burns over 17% of his body on July 26. Typically, a traditional skin graft would have been needed, where a surgeon would take a portion of skin from the patient’s thighs and stretch it over the burns. Instead, Porcha was treated using an enzyme gel, as part of a study the burn center is participating in.

In addition, MUSC Health regularly uses a regenerative technology that utilizes a skin cell spray rather than entire sheets of skin.

The combination of these two technologies allowed Steven Kahn, M.D., chief of burn surgery, to avoid a conventional skin graft and, instead, perform a more precise repair that should result in less scarring over the burned areas and more long-term mobility.

This is after adult admissions at MUSC’s burn center are picking back up after being halted in 2002.

Now, three weeks later, Porcha is healing far quicker than a burn victim normally would.

“I started weed eating and cut a little grass yesterday,” said Tommy Porcha. “I just covered up and everything felt fine.”

“It’s pretty unusual for him to be able to do all the things he’s doing after a 17% burn,” said Dr. Steven Kahn, chief of burn surgery.

Dr. Steven Kahn hopes the technology will have similar results on even more patients.

To read more about the burn center and Porcha’s treatment, click here.