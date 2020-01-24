MUSC to host ‘The Big Ask: The Big Give Workshop”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC and the National Kidney Foundation are hosting “The Big Ask: The Big Give Workshop” on Sunday.

The workshop provides hands on training and education about “the best, most effective strategies and tips for finding potential living donors” according to the press release.

Those in attendance will be able to ask questions and get answers about common concerns, “learn how to tell [their] stories, network with other kidney patients and families, and learn how to use social media and other tools” in the search for a donor.

The workshop is open to everyone (though registration is required) and will provide guidance on how to advocate for those who need a donation even if you do not need one yourself.

MUSC encourages people invite family and friends to the “highly interactive” event.

The workshop is being held at the Joe Riley Stadium from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on January 26.

To register, visit https://musc.co/big-ask