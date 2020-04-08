MUSC Update: No additional COVID-19 positive healthcare workers, field-hospital set up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC’s Wednesday update included some positive information. No additional healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, MUSC’s supply status remains in the “green,” a field hospital has been established at an MUSC fitness center, and in house testing is fully operational.

STATS:

As of Wednesday, 41 members of the healthcare workforce have tested positive for COVID-19. This means that no additional healthcare workers have tested positive since Monday.

MUSC said “it is clear in may cases that our care team members who tested positive…acquired from community and travel transmission. Many of the team members “have fared well and recovered quickly.”

MUSC described the COVID-19 return to work policy as “very conservative.” Members are not allowed to come to work if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, “or if they have not completed the testing process when known to have a high-risk exposure in or outside of work.”

Patients who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive staff member are notified according to internal notification and tracing protocols.

MUSC has seen around 4,500 patients at the West Ashley specimen collection site and completed 5,347 COVID-19 tests.

In addition to the 41 healthcare workers, there are currently 4 inpatient cases and 317 outpatient cases of COVID-19 identified by MUSC. This is one more inpatient case and 25 more outpatient cases than Monday.

A total of 321 have tested positive.

SUPPLIES:

MUSC’s supply status is currently still “green,” meaning they are not out of any necessary items at the moment.

In anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 patients, they are centralizing supply distribution and reducing the overall use of personal protective equipment (PPE) where possible. Healthcare providers have been advised to:

Work expeditiously to transfer non-COVID-19 patients out of airborne infection isolation rooms

Centralize the supply of all PPE items in a secured area.

Clearly identify essential personnel who will be caring for any rule out or confirmed COVID-19 patient and limit entry into the patient room to those essential individuals.

Use face-fitting N95 respirators while in the same room as a rule-out COVID-19 or lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient for most patient care activities (There are some exceptions that are considered safe for care team members.)

Limit the number of individuals in the room when performing high-risk aerosol generating

procedures.

Use face-fitting N95 respirators while in the same room as a rule-out COVID-19 or lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Not wear face-fitting N95 respirators while in hospital common areas that are not related to patient care activity.

Use surgical/isolation face masks when experiencing minor respiratory symptoms attributable to non-infectious causes (ex- mild nasal congestion consistent with personal allergic history).

Care team members may now wear surgical/isolation face masks while in common areas of the hospital.

CAPACITY:

MUSC and the SC State Guard converted an on campus fitness center into a 250-bed field hospital to be used for recovering COVID-19 patients.

MUSC can also use space in the University Hospital Extension and Ashley River Tower for an additional 150 beds. These spaces will be used before the field hospital.

In house testing capacity is “fully mobilized.” Specimens are no longer being sent to DHEC or private labs. MUSC expects a significant reduction in wait times for test results.

DONATIONS REQUESTED: (MUSC Warehouse 4295 Arco Lane Charleston, SC 29418)

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Protective eyewear

Face guards and face shields

Sterile gloves

Hand sanitizer

Industrial cleaning wipes

Thermometers (all kinds)

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin

Ethanol

200 proof USP-grade alcohol