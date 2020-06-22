MV Evolution departs from Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Stationed in the Charleston Harbor since January 31st, the MV Evolution was a vessel that was attached by the U.S. Marshals Service with a crew still onboard. The vessel then sold via online auction to a private company in May.

Now, after 5 months of being anchored, Corey Connor, an Agent for the International Transport Workers Federation, told News 2 all 21 crew members are headed home, a sight he was working to see.

As of last night, the final crew members landed in the Philippines and they’ve been paid and the crew is elated to be home—unfortunately they will have to sit through a little bit of a quarantine in the Philippines but they’re very happy to be on their native soil. and we got everybody off the ship and everybody paid. Corey Connor, Charleston ITF inspector

As for the two crew members who were from Jordan and Lebanon, Connor added it was a more complicated process that came together at the 11th hour. He added that Customs and Border Protection was able to grant parole for the two to go to a hotel.

From the hotel, they secured flights that flew the seafarers out of Charlotte on Saturday the 20th. From Charlotte, they flew to Chicago O’Hare and then to from O’hare to Turkey. The Captain of the Evolution told Connor that flying into Turkey is ‘very similar to Canada’, and they could get the pair to Turkey. They would be able to make it home.

Connor said the Filipino Community Center of Charleston had created provisions that were brought to the ship and once they came off the vessel, the group met, cooked, and catered the men. The group was said to have even done a bible study for the religious seafarers.

While the crew is respectfully headed back or already home, there’s more work to be done.

The idea now is we’re going to try and get them paid for the time when it took them to get off the vessel to when they get home through the quarantine. And they’ll get their basic wages based off that time frame. Corey Connor, Charleston ITF inspector

Connor added it was with the help of local entities, the Charleston community and lawyer Sam Hines that got the crew back home safely and paid.





Courtesy: Corey Connor

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.