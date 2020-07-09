Myrtle Beach Bike Week continues despite pandemic, after being pushed back previously

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The 81st Annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week is moving forward with the Spring rally after being pushed back from May, due to the pandemic.

The annual celebration will begin on Monday.

One business owner says she does not believe the event will cause any spikes in cases in the area.

“COVID-19 hasn’t come into our establishment, and you just, you know, you just have to do the best you can, but you know, without opening, it puts a lot of businesses at risk for closing,” said Maria Panos of Plantation Pancake House.

Panos says that when bikers were there in May, many of them were wearing masks. She also wore a mask, along with many of her employees.