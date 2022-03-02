NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess spoke with city leaders and the community after two deadly shootings in one weekend, that are still under investigation.

Chief Burgess says he wants the community and law enforcement to work together to not only help solve these crimes but combat gun violence as well.

North Charleston Police played the 911 calls at city hall for the community to hear. Shots were fired on South Allen Drive in North Charleston on February 26th, that left a teenager dead and three injured including Joyce Nesmith.

“The bullet that was shot by these people entered her business and struck her in the head. she’s a civilian man,” says Chief Burgess.

Chief Burgess is rallying the community together to help solve the deadly shooting and officials say at this time, they have no suspects.

“We cannot allow the folks that are doing these types of acts in our community against our people that are living in these communities to sit back, and not be held accountable,’ he says.

Chief Burgess says he is tired of seeing innocent lives taken in random acts of violence and wants to bring justice to those impacted. He says he needs the community’s help.

“This community, that I know of that I grew up in, that I love. I am a North Charleston boy born and raised. I am going to do everything on the PD side, but we need the community to help us to do it,” he says.

Police have not yet released any information on what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.