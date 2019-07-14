N. Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police found a man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Albert St. shortly before noon. While on scene, officers found a male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead by emergency officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Count on 2 to provide additional details as soon as they become available.