NAACP and CCSD discuss improving minority schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Questions about the state of minority students and schools were answered Thursday night by Charleston County School District Officials.

Thursday, the Charleston chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and CCSD held a meeting that allowed people to ask questions about the state of the school district and efforts to improve minority schools.

Rumors and controversial statements about the fate of Burke High School was a big topic Thursday night.



“I have seven brothers and sisters and we all graduated from Burke, my kids went to Burke, it’s a passion in my heart and I would never want to see anything happen to it,” NAACP member Karen Wright-Chisolm said.

That was the feeling for many who attended the meeting. This comes after CCSD board member Todd Garrett told local media he’s “ready to pull the plug” on Burke. CCSD Chairman Rev. Eric Mack quickly shut down the rumor of Burke closing.



“We have not officially had a discussion about closing Burke,” Mack said.

Dozens of other questions were asked to make sure CCSD is improving minority schools and not leaving them behind. The district answered each question. Officials addressed resources for black students, cultural competence in schools, balancing resources between magnet, Montessori and neighborhood public schools and more.

Wright-Chisolm wants CCSD to act fast.



“We don’t have a while,” she said. “We should have done that yesterday. it’s too much discussion. we know what the problem is we need to put it into action.”

Mack said the changes won’t come over night, but they are coming.



“There’s some work that needs to be done, there’s some changes that need to happen, we just need to figure out the best way to go about making those changes,” Mack said.

The district said they will put out notices when there are community meetings for people to ask questions and tell their input on how to improve minority and all schools within the school district.