National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims; Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy hosts virtual ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday, September 25, is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims and is celebrated to honor those lives lost through homicide across the nation.

In 2007, Congress designated the day as an annual day of observance. The Parents of Murdered Children organization was founded by Robert and Charlotte Hullinger after the 1978 murder of their 19-year-old daughter while studying abroad in Germany.

The annual day of observance gives the opportunity for those to remember the lives lost to homicide and honor their memories.

The purpose of the day is to focus on the impact of murder on families and communities.

According to Neighborhood Scout, your chances of being a victim of a violent crime is 1 in 205 and your chances in Charleston specifically are 1 in 324.

Friday, the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will host a virtual ceremony in honor of the annual day of observance for families and the community to take part in.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.