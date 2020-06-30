NBC show “Council of Dads” canceled

SAVANNAH, GA (WCBD) – The City of Savannah is set to lose millions of dollars due to the NBC show, “Council of Dads,” being canceled.

The show is written by a Savannah native and is filmed in the heart of the city.

The president of the Savannah Economic Development Authority says the show created $36 million in revenue. It ranged from restaurants to lodging and jobs for the production crew.

A local scout for the show says he believes about 300 locals helped make the series. Now, he is hopeful other production companies see an opportunity in Savannah.

“I think with this calling card of council of dads I think Hollywood is going to say hey where is this amazing place with this amazing backdrop, this amazing charm that we need to have in our next TV show or film or music video or commercial,” said Anthony Paderewski, Film Industry Professional. “We’re ready to get back to work, we’re ready to feed our families, we’re ready to create these amazing TV shows that give so much to people.”

Most production companies were shut down from March until the end of May because of the pandemic.

The Georgia Film Office released new safety guidelines to help entertainment workers get back to business.